The Media-Hailed, Faux Kings Sugar High Ends With a Democrat Crash

The fawning corrupt, corporate media coverage of the TDS inspired No Kings Rallies raised expectations of “resistance” to unrealistic levels. Once the federal government reopened, that brief sugar high came crashing down, with Democrats suffering a well deserved, humiliating defeat.

Even former print, cable, and social platform allies ranted that the Dems shut D.C. and got nothing. All the while, these same outlets were ignoring the hypocrisy of those “protesters’” silence, during Joe Biden’s actual four year “threat to democracy”.

Folks claiming they’d suffered under Trump must have been deaf and dumb under Joe’s reign. What else could account for overlooking the Biden foreign policy disasters, along with attacks on our constitutionally protected freedoms, including but not limited to, religion, speech and assembly.

Two bloody regional wars in the Middle East, and Ukraine, followed our deadly, chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. Freedom of religion was under assault with the forced closings of houses of worship, along with largely unchecked anti-Semitic protests/riots roiling college campuses and many urban areas. Traditional Catholic Latin Masses came under investigation. Parents speaking out against school policies with which they disagreed were also targeted by federal agencies.

Speech that did not toe the Biden line on COVID, his deteriorating health, or Hunter’s laptop scandal was censored. Social media outlets sharing those views became de-platformed.

Where were the “No Kings” marchers when law enforcement officers, health care professionals, and military personnel were fired for refusing to take a COVID shot, even if they had natural immunity? They remained mum over masks that didn’t work, and studies showing school children were among the least likely to contract or die from the virus. Small businesses were shuttered while then, Democrat friendly Amazon, Microsoft, Apple, and Facebook saw revenues soar. No Kings silence was their consent to all of the above.

Perhaps it was a willful ignorance that allowed these angry, hypocritical ideologues to miss how clearly they undermined their own claims. What despotic monarch would allow his lowly subjects to publicly, carefully choreograph a series of protests designed to undermine his rule? Not a one.

The self proclaimed success of the demonstrators actually argued against their theme; that the current duly elected President Trump is truly a king.

Bottom line is, these virtually all white, mostly female crowds got played when the Dems burst the sugar high by caving, and stopping the pointlessly stupid Schumer Shutdown.

The Faux Kingsters and their phony, fair-weather Dem buds deserve one another, and both got the political thumping they fully earned.