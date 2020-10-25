Drugs, sex, & videotapes of Hunter Biden

THEN THERE’S HUNTER AND AN ALLEGED CHINA PROGRAM TO DESTROY THE USA

The New York Post has published a series of emails that allegedly indicate that Joe Biden, as the patriarch of the Biden family, ultimately receives a large amount of money from his son, Hunter Biden, due to business dealings with China and other nations. The money enriches the Biden family. The FBI is allegedly looking into Hunter Biden’s laptop in a case of money laundering, tax evasion, and failure to register as an agent for a foreign government (FARA).

Lude Media is releasing Hunter’s alleged sex-drug tapes, but we won’t publish them. One recently-released video at G-TV becomes very sexually graphic. A child is not in the clip.

It looks and sounds like Hunter.

If all this is true, the family members are prime subjects for blackmail. The Biden family presents a national security threat if this is true.

G-TV is posting the clips claiming this is part of a program (BGY and 3F plans) to bribe influential people in the United States and use the same people in their quest to control the world. If you watch the video, be forewarned, you can’t unsee it.

G-TV states at the end, “U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden is 100% controlled by the Chinese Communist Party as one of the most successful political instances of the BGY program. He is also a target of the CCP’s 3F plan, which aims to “fall, fall, and fell,” to weaken, destroy, and ill America!”

If this is true, it’s better to make it public so the CCP has less to bribe Joe with should he become president.