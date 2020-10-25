‘The Squad’ calls on UN to investigate DHS as human rights abusers

The five-page letter was sent Friday. It listed a litany of unfounded accusations and complaints claiming that the nature and “sheer number” of complaints “necessitates an international response.”

“These allegations illustrate a clear pattern of alleged human rights violations by DHS,” the letter reads. “This pattern of behavior is perpetuated and encouraged by the consistent and unforgivable failure of the United States government and its institutions to take these allegations seriously by investigating them in a transparent, thorough, and impartial manner.”

Signatories also included Congressional Progressive Caucus Co-Chair Mark Pocan, D-Wis., hard-left Reps. Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Pa., Alan Lowenthal, D-Calif., and Veronica Escobar, D-Texas. It’s addressed to United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet.

The U.N. hates us and will undoubtedly oblige. They will find some accusation or generality they can put into a report. This is an organization we keep in existence with billions of dollars. It is a dictator’s club, and when they come into town, many appear arrogant and thuggish, even as they stroll around the city as if they owned it. Is it time for another cut in funding?