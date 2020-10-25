Report Biden’s daughter resents her father over ‘money + control’

Yesterday, National File published pages from what is believed to be the diary of Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley Blazer Biden. A whistleblower handed over the diary to National File.

In the diary, the author, allegedly Ashley Blazer, details more than one shower with her father that she considers “probably not appropriate.” Other entries show her resentment of her father for his money and the control he has over her life.

She believes she was molested and sexualized with her cousin Caroline at an early age but can’t remember.

The whistleblower has a recording of her voice, confirming the diary is hers. Her name also appears on the diary pages.

Ashley has a wild past of drugs and men but is now a social worker in a Delaware child welfare agency.

On page 90 of the diary, she made a list of people she resented. Next to that is listed the reasons why.

Hunter is listed for ‘drugs + family,’ and she resents Dad for ‘money + control,’ Mom for ‘patronizing,’ and her husband Howard because of her inability to be normal. Others are listed.

On the other side of the list, she lists a ‘hurt’ column.

As noted yesterday, she also resents her father for emotionally manipulating her by crying when he was running for president. As she grew up, she felt her mother was emotionally unavailable, but her father was not, leading her to believe she could only get love from men.

The New York Post has published a series of emails that allegedly indicate that Joe Biden, as the patriarch of the Biden family, ultimately receives a large amount of money from his son, Hunter Biden, due to business dealings with China and other nations. The money enriches the Biden family. The FBI is allegedly looking into Hunter Biden’s laptop in a case of money laundering, tax evasion, and failure to register as an agent for a foreign government (FARA).

HUNTER AS A POSSIBLE NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT