DSA [Communist] Islamist Zohran Wants to Spend $100M on Lawyers for Illegals

Democrat Socialist [Communist] Zohran Mamdani wants to spend $100 million on lawyers for illegal aliens while the city is in an economic crisis.

Since it began in 2022, NYC has spent an estimated $12 billion on the asylum seeker crisis, which besides legal help includes shelter, food and other services.

“New York is in a fiscal crisis, and Mamdani wants to rip another $100 million from taxpayers to bankroll deportation defense, rewarding lawbreaking while seniors, classrooms, sanitation, and public safety go without. It spits in the face of every immigrant who played by the rules, and I will fight this giveaway with everything I’ve got,” ripped Council Member Robert Holden (D-Queens).

That’s a lot of illegal alien votes.

He appeals to the Revolutionary Communists. Fancy that.

If you're wondering how New York voters could vote for a socialist communist like Zohran Mamdani, look no further than this The Revolutionary Communists of America proudly march in New York City calling for a Communist Revolution

They will soon control the city I grew up in.

This is NYC now. Imagine what it will look like when Islamic settler Mamdani becomes mayor…

Prison makes us feel good?

Zohran Mamdani: "What purpose does jail serve, besides making people feel good?" What?

pic.twitter.com/v64UxhXO15 — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) September 27, 2025

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D) calls Muslim Socialist NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani “authentic” and “inspiring.” Just to remind everyone, Mamdani wants to:

-Defund the police

-Kick “fascist” ICE out of New York

-Release all the criminals from prison

-Not prosecute crime… pic.twitter.com/1FHAEIqOC9 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 16, 2025

He will destroy New York City, and thanks to de Blasio, it’s well on its way.