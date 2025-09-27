DSA [Communist] Islamist Zohran Wants to Spend $100M on Lawyers for Illegals

By
M Dowling
-
0
1
Notice Zohran Mamdani , second from the left in the first row.

Democrat Socialist [Communist] Zohran Mamdani wants to spend $100 million on lawyers for illegal aliens while the city is in an economic crisis.

Since it began in 2022, NYC has spent an estimated $12 billion on the asylum seeker crisis, which besides legal help includes shelter, food and other services.

“New York is in a fiscal crisis, and Mamdani wants to rip another $100 million from taxpayers to bankroll deportation defense, rewarding lawbreaking while seniors, classrooms, sanitation, and public safety go without. It spits in the face of every immigrant who played by the rules, and I will fight this giveaway with everything I’ve got,” ripped Council Member Robert Holden (D-Queens).

That’s a lot of illegal alien votes.

He appeals to the Revolutionary Communists. Fancy that.

They will soon control the city I grew up in.

Prison makes us feel good?

He will destroy New York City, and thanks to de Blasio, it’s well on its way.

