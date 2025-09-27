Abrego Garcia Transferred to a Pennsylvania Detention Facility

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Maryland wife-beating father who was classified as MS-13 by two judges, was transferred to a central Pennsylvania detention center Friday morning as new deportation efforts are underway.

Democrats came out in full force to protect Abrego who was originally deported to a prison in El Salvador.

The Maryland wife beater is in the United States illegally and charged with trafficking. He has been offered to be deported to over 20 countries but said he is fearful of going to any of them.

His attorneys complained it was too hard to travel to the Virginia detention center so officials transferred him to Pennsylvania, saying it would be easier for his attorneys who now say it’s harder.

In the filing, Abrego’s attorneys also raised concerns about the Pennsylvania facility, citing reports of a detainee who died last month, as well as “assaults, inadequate medical care, and insufficient food.” They described the conditions at Moshannon as “deeply concerning,” NBC News reports.

“We are submitting this notice to explain to the Court why a motion regarding difficulties meeting with Mr. Abrego at Farmville is not being promptly filed, and we will update the Court once there is more visibility into Mr. Abrego’s access to counsel and ability to prepare for trial at Moshannon,” the filing states.

It’s costing a fortune and a lot of wasted time to deport this criminal alien beloved by media and Democrats alike.