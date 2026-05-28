E. Jean Carroll Under Criminal Investigation for Case Against Trump

According to the NY Times, the U.S. opened a criminal inquiry of E. Jean Carroll over accusations against Trump.

The investigation is said to center on whether Ms. Carroll committed perjury in civil lawsuits against Donald J. Trump, whom she accused of sexual assault.

She either lied or was delusional.

Andrew Boutros, the Trump-appointed U.S. attorney for Northern Illinois, has opened a criminal investigation into E. Jean Carroll, the 82-year-old former magazine writer who accused President Trump of sexual assault, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation.

Todd Blanche has recused himself.

If any case needed investigation, it was that one. If people can get away with these potentially fake allegations, they will continue.

The Ridiculous Rape Case

She had a couple of friends who said she told them about it. Those were her so-called witnesses. Meanwhile, she reportedly has a history of accusing men of rape. According to The National Pulse, E also accused other men of raping her, including a babysitter’s boyfriend, a dentist, a camp counselor, an unnamed college date, and an unnamed boss. Lyle Lovett’s in there somewhere, also, as is Les Moonves.

The law regarding the statute of limitations for rape was changed for one year, just as this case was announced.

Donald Trump allegedly raped her in 1996 or the year before or the year after – in the 90s – in a “charming” way in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room. Not providing a date made it impossible for Trump to defend himself. He has kept a meticulous calendar, but it was of no use.

She just got around to accusing him in 2019. She wants money and is partly funded by Reid Hoffman, the LinkedIn co-founder and Democrat donor who hates Trump.

The insane interview:

In an interview with Anderson Cooper, E. Jean Carroll, who was an Elle advice columnist, said Trump had a ‘fight’ with her in a Bergdorf dressing room in the ’90s. If you are confused, it’s because you don’t know that she refers to rape as a ‘fight.’ At various times, she has referred to the event as “exciting,” “charming,” and “playful.”

She claimed she wore a dress at the time that hadn’t been designed yet, and she invited him into the dressing room.

She’s obsessed with sex and sexually came on to the famously gay Anderson Cooper on TV. E. Jean also named her cat Vagina.

E. Jean apparently liked the show that her alleged rapist starred in:

Personally, I don’t think R. Jean is well, and the people who funded her and pushed her should be punished more than her.