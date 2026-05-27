Newsom & a Manhattan Assemblyman Plan a 100% Tax on Anti-Weaponization Awards

A Manhattan assemblyman wants to tax some federal payouts he doesn’t like at a rate of 100 percent. Gavin Newsom wants to do the same. These people are lowlifes. If they don’t like something, they find a way to destroy it.

Last week, the Department of Justice announced a settlement agreement in a civil lawsuit that President Donald Trump brought against the Internal Revenue Service over leaked tax documents. Part of that agreement includes establishing “The Anti-Weaponization Fund,” a nearly $1.8 billion fund paid for by the settlement. This means the U.S. government, through the IRS, is paying for the fund with tax dollars.

The Justice Department says the fund has no partisan limit on who can file a claim. Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche says the money will “right the wrongs” for Americans who were targeted by the weaponization of government.

Democratic NYS Asm. Alex Bores says he’s introduced the “Anti-Insurrectionist Act” in direct response to what critics, including himself, are calling a “slush fund.”

Now, Gavin Newsom is jumping on board the 100% taxation idea. That sounds a bit unconstitutional.