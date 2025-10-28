Early Voting Gives Cuomo Some Hope in the NYC Election: Boomers Rule

Early voting numbers seem to suggest that Mamdani’s election could be in trouble. Andrew Cuomo beats Mamdani with voters over 65, and ties with voters over 55. In early voting, older people are coming out in significant numbers and the younger voters are down considerably from the primary. It’s a glimmer of hope.

In early voting, which began Saturday, 164,190 voters cast ballots, according to the Gothamist. That was five times the first weekend of early voting in 2021 when mayor Eric Adams was elected. Voters aged 55 and above were 50% of the total, unlike the primary in which younger voters dominated. Voters ages 25 to 34 were about 16% of the early voting total down from 25% in the primary.

Let’s hope that the younger voters do not come back to vote for Mamdani, the Islamist communist, son of a communist Islamist America-hater. The fact that we got this far, even if Mamdani doesn’t win, is quite alarming.

As expected Curtis Sliwa does not figure in the configuration. Having lived in New York all my life, I can say with certainty that there is no way New Yorkers would vote for him.

New Yorkers just won’t vote for a Republican, and more so, one with no relevant experience, not that Mamdani has any.

Cuomo is perfectly awful, but he did okay with the New York budget and he’s not a communist Islamist.

Stephen Graves, president of Gotham Polling, said it was “unquestionable that the higher the turnout, the more it favors Cuomo,” according to the New York Post.

“The reality is Mamdani has very deep support in the young, but it’s not very broad, whereas Cuomo has deep support in the 50-plus and they tend to show up the most,” he said.

If Cuomo wins, we have a Facebook page waiting to rip into him called No Mo Cuomo. It’s a pretty sick state of affairs when we’re hoping for Cuomo to win.