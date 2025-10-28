Gov. Newsom Sees the Democrat Party Uniting with Mamdani

During an interview with CNN aired on Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Story Is,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said that he sees the Democrat Party uniting and reconciling differences with New York City mayoral candidate Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D). Mamdani is an Islamist Communist.

The Big Democrat Party Tent Apparently Includes Socialists & Communists

When asked if democrat socialism [communism] belongs in the Democratic Party, he said the party needs to be a bigger tent and “you can disagree on certain issues. But when we fundamentally believe in the values of growth and inclusion and we believe in social justice, racial justice, economic justice, the things that bind us together, I think we’re all better off if we can sort of reconcile those differences.”

It should be noted that the GOP hasn’t opened the tent up to Nazis.

Newsom wants to be President and he is right on board with the Mamdani agenda. It is the Democrat Party agenda. The Democrat Party is a communist party.

If you look at what Newsom is doing, you can understand why he thinks Mamdani is a perfectly fine candidate.