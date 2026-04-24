East Village Voted for Mamdani, Now They’re Suing Him

The East Village in New York City encompasses two diverse, impoverished areas, including the Bowery. However, it is basically a wealthy white area. And as Zohran Mamdani promised, he plans to spread the wealth, and I don’t mean money. He is going to put the notorious Bellevue men’s homeless shelter in their neighborhood.

Now you have to understand that the East Village neighborhood voted for Zohran by 70%, and now they have sued him to stop the shelter. The lawsuit was filed on Monday, and they sought an emergency restraining order. Mamdani was rushing to open the shelter on May 1. An order came down from Judge Sabrina Krauss enjoining the Mamdani administration from relocating the shelter on Wednesday.

The Bellevue shelter is full of criminals, killers, and drugs. It’s one of the worst and is notorious. It shouldn’t even exist. They should just abolish it. But New York City likes its criminals, aliens included.

I don’t blame the East Village for pursuing a lawsuit. They don’t need criminals lodging in their neighborhood. It’s a very expensive area. To rent there, it’s going to cost you $5,000 a month, and to buy a home, you’re going to spend over $1 million.

Now, the city didn’t follow any of the proper requirements. They didn’t even give the locals much of a chance to express their concerns. Mamdani said he would go after the white, wealthy people, and he’s doing exactly what he said.

It is very ironic, and if anyone deserves it, it is these Mamdani voters. However, I hate to see the area destroyed, so I hope they win. The people in the Bowery don’t need these creeps either. But one has to consider that they voted, not caring whether the men’s shelter continued outside their neighborhood. They’re NIMBYS, and that is deplorable. How about considering others besides oneself?