Zohran Might Have Lost a $6 Billion Project & 15,000 Permanent Jobs

Zohran Mamdani recently targeted wealthy venture capitalist Kevin Griffin, who is a big investor in New York City. Kevin Griffin is the CEO of Citadel, and he also pays a lot of taxes in New York City. That meant nothing to Zohran Mamdani. Zohran, the communist Islamist mayor of New York City, showed up with a camera crew outside Griffin’s home. He doxed Mr. Griffin and made him the poster boy for his ‘hate and tax’ the rich policies. Now, Griffin is considering pulling a $6 billion project in the city that would create jobs for New Yorkers.

Mamdani doesn’t care. He refuses to apologize because he thinks Mr. Griffin’s money is his to take.

You can watch the clip here.

Mamdani proposes a pied-à-terre tax, which would essentially double the property tax for those with a second home valued over $5M in the city. This is a false promise. It’s a lie. Taxing the rich never works. The government has a spending problem, not a revenue problem. When… pic.twitter.com/eT24BcvTk3 — Avery Daye (@AveryDaye) April 17, 2026

Outkick writer Ian Miller pointed out the absurdity. “You gotta hand it to Zohran Mamdani for having such terrible ideas that it took him just three months to potentially push Ken Griffin, who contributes millions and millions of dollars to the New York City economy, out of the city by pointlessly targeting him.”

No Apologies From the Commie

Even the threat of losing a $6 billion economic development project will not make New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani apologize for making hedge fund owner Ken Griffin the poster boy for his tax-the-rich proposals. “Balancing this budget in a manner that asks the wealthiest and most profitable corporations to pay a little bit more so that everyone can afford to live in the city. And that means Ken Griffin,” Mamdani said.

Mamdani was grilled after officials from Griffin’s company, Citadel, hinted that they might abandon a $6 billion plan to redevelop 350 Park Avenue. It would create 6,000 construction jobs and 15,000 permanent jobs. Officials were furious about a video Mamdani made in front of Griffin’s building. He used it to justify taxing the owners of multimillion-dollar apartments.

“That home, when it was purchased, was the most expensive home in the United States of America, publicly reported. And it was described as such,” Mamdani said when pressed by reporters during an unrelated press conference in Brooklyn.

“And in a political environment where there is always an attempt to describe any increase in taxes as if it would be one that would apply to all, we wanted to make very clear that this applies to a very select group of properties,” he said.

Citadel found it shameful.

“It is shameful that he used Ken’s name as the example of those who supposedly aren’t carrying their fair share of the burdens associated with New York City’s often costly and wasteful spending,” Citadel Chief Operating Officer Gerald Beeson said in an email to company employees.

Like most communists, Zohran creates envy and hate for people who are rich, or Jewish, or white, whatever works. Communism and socialism are policies of envy and greed.