Eco-Radicals Tell Gov. Hochul to Pass Climate Regs, Kill Pipelines

Environmental activists in New York are harshly criticizing Governor Kathy Hochul for not moving aggressively enough on climate laws by issuing more regulations to cut emissions.

The Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act requires the State’s Department of Environmental Conservation to issue rules by February 6 2026, after acknowledging it’s missed its deadline.

“I also have to make sure that people can afford the utility rates. Affordability is one of my top priorities. But I also need to be able to attract major economic development projects that create thousands of jobs that New Yorkers need,” she said. “But the judge’s decision — we differ. I don’t think he has factored in a dramatic change in circumstances, such as the fact that the Trump administration has literally cut off all the subsidies that industries have been counting on to go forth with wind and solar and other renewables.”

Hochul wants to get re-elected.

The environmentalists claim she has strayed from her progressive base. They don’t believe that the regulations have anything to do with the higher costs, which is absurd, but that’s what they’re claiming.

She’s also facing backlash for backing pipeline projects that contradict the state’s climate goals. She’s advancing previously rejected fossil fuel infrastructure, including the Northeast Supply Enhancement Pipeline and the Constitution Pipeline.

They think she’s made a deal with the federal government, but she has denied that.

Forty New York Democrat lawmakers signed a letter urging her to reject the pipeline proposals outright.

The environmentalists will help make New York unlivable.