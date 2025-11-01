Explosion in Harvard Medical School, Looks Like Arson

Police say an explosion inside a building on the Harvard Medical School campus in Boston early Saturday morning appears to have been an intentional act.

The Harvard University Police Department said that just before 2:48 a.m., an officer was dispatched to the Goldenson Building on Longwood Ave. in Boston for a fire alarm activation.

When the officer arrived to investigate, they saw two people running from the building. The officer tried to stop the two people, but was unable to identify them or prevent them from leaving.

The officer later went to the floor where the alarm had been triggered and found that an explosion had happened on the fourth floor.

The FBI is involved.