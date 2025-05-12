Edan Alexander: The Last Living American-Israeli Hostage Is Coming Home

It is wonderful Edan Alexander, held hostage by Hamas since October 7, 2023, is coming home. It’s 5:43 am and the entire town of Tenafly New Jersey is ready to watch the live release of their own resident, Edan Alexander. He has been held in captivity for nearly 600 days.

BREAKING: It’s 5:43am EST and the entire town of Tenafly New Jersey is ready to watch the live release of their own resident, Edan Alexander, who has been held in captivity for nearly 600 days. pic.twitter.com/gcIl18yW7N — Jason D. Meister (@jason_meister) May 12, 2025

Statement from the family of Edan Alexander: "Today, on Mother's Day, we received the greatest gift imaginable—news that our beautiful son Edan is returning home after 583 days in captivity in Gaza. We express our deepest gratitude to President Trump, Steve Witkoff, and the US… pic.twitter.com/CNqlzy6HBE — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) May 11, 2025

Allegedly, Palestinians are rejoicing over something.

The Palestinians in Gaza have begun celebrating pic.twitter.com/LQdDx1O3Do — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 11, 2025

