Edan Alexander: The Last Living American-Israeli Hostage Is Coming Home

M Dowling
It is wonderful Edan Alexander, held hostage by Hamas since October 7, 2023, is coming home. It’s 5:43 am and the entire town of Tenafly New Jersey is ready to watch the live release of their own resident, Edan Alexander. He has been held in captivity for nearly 600 days.

Allegedly, Palestinians are rejoicing over something.


