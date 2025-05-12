Two People Referred to the DoJ for Potentially Leaking

Senior National Intelligence officials are reportedly being investigated over leaked classified material, with polygraph tests being considered to find those responsible.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is working closely with the Justice Department and the FBI to hold leakers accountable.

DNI Gabbard recently referred two individuals to the Justice Department for potentially leaking material. She doesn’t want the department politicized.

Gabbard stated, “Politicization of our intelligence and leaking classified information puts our nation’s security at risk and must end.” She added, “Those who leak classified information will be found and held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

She recently formed the Director’s Initiative Group, a task force to improve transparency in the intelligence community and reduce unauthorized leaks.

Tulsi Gabbard is impressive. Democrats were crazy to push her away.

