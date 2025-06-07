Elon Musk Deletes the Trump Epstein Smear

By now, everyone has heard some version of the Musk-Trump blowout with Elon claiming the Epstein Files weren’t published because Trump’s name will appear. He said that without presenting evidence in a fit of anger. Elon Musk has now deleted the post about Epstein and Trump. He should also apologize.

There is no evidence Trump had anything to do with Epstein and underage girls. In fact, the opposite is true. Epstein’s lawyer, Doug Schoen, a Democrat, who went through Epstein’s files, never saw Trump’s name mentioned. Epstein’s female victims never heard Trump’s name mentioned and were never asked to have sex with him. No one ever saw him on Epstein Island. Trump kicked Epstein out of Mar-a Lago and banned him when he harassed a young woman.

The reason Donald Trump said Musk was wearing thin is probably because he fought with Sean Duffy and Scott Bessent. He reportedly pushed Bessent. Both men are easygoing and Elon is not.

Elon is a genius and has a heart of courage and good intentions, but he is on the spectrum and that is not easy to live with. People so afflicted often have OCD tendencies and impulsivity. We don’t know what Elon deals with but the fact that he blows and goes way too far is a sign that his syndrome affects him. It’s not an excuse, just a possible explanation.

Elon’s father Erroll has a contentious relationship with his son. However, he gave him good advice. He urged Elon, 53, to recognize Trump as the more dominant figure in the high-profile spat and to let the matter go and put it to bed. He told The Times: “In any successful group of animals — whether gorillas, elephants or human beings — the dominant males will always fight for dominance. But in this case, Trump is the one who was elected. Elon is going to have to accept he’s not going to be the general.”

Donald Trump probably understands Elon and won’t hold anything against him.

Trump’s latest reaction:

Trump on Elon Musk: “I just wish him well.” Reserved. Poised. Classy. My President! pic.twitter.com/eubMWovbw3 — Suburban Black Man (@niceblackdude) June 7, 2025

The America Party

However, Elon is talking about a third party, the America Party. All that will do is hurt Republicans who are our best chance right now, as dismal as that is when we look at the Senate.

Is Elon trying to be king?

The people have spoken. A new political party is needed in America to represent the 80% in the middle! And exactly 80% of people agree This is fate. https://t.co/JkeOlG7Kl4 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 6, 2025

