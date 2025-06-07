Democrat Slips, Tells Us What Dems Want for Illegals

If you want to know how Democrats really feel and what they want, watch this clip of one Democrat calling unvetted people here illegally “undocumented citizens.” This is where Democrats are headed.

They don’t seem to care if they’re criminals either. For example, they pushed for Abrego to come back and it turns out he killed a gang member’s mother and is almost definitely a serious MS-13 trafficker.

“Do I want undocumented CITIZENS on Medicaid? The answer is YES,” says a Democrat spokesperson.

They are not citizens and are here illegally but Democrats say they are citizens who are just missing some paperwork. They want these fake citizens who have broken our laws to have voting rights of course, free healthcare, schooling, and everything else that citizens have earned and worked for.

RESIST! This is not a legitimate argument. The people we are here to help are our citizens. People breaking our laws don’t deserve rewards that will lure more lawbreakers into the country.

They are trying to make citizenship meaningless. Don’t let them succeed. The other joke is pretending we only have 11 million people here illegally. No one should believe that.

Giving free healthcare to illegal immigrants isn’t compassion, it’s suicidal empathy. A woman running for Congress just said everyone should get it, even those here illegally. This is what happens when feelings override structure and virtue signaling outweighs logic.⁰

It… pic.twitter.com/wtfPVmllHc — Jeffery Mead (@the_jefferymead) June 7, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email