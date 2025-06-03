Elon Musk Goes Off on The Big, Beautiful Bill

Elon Musk “can’t stand it anymore,” and says the Big, Beautiful Bill is a “disgusting abomination.”

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”

I imagine the bill is typically selfish DC Swamp critter poison and should be called the Big Ugly. Who’s with me? However, President Trump has to save the tax cuts and get some additional cuts and some regulatory laws in place. He’s at the mercy of the Swamp critters we elected. Am I wrong here?

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, said the President knows how he feels and disagrees.

Karoline Leavitt Responds To Elon Musk’s Big Beautiful Bill Hatred “The president already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill. It doesn’t change the president’s opinion. This is one big beautiful bill and he’s sticking to it.” pic.twitter.com/hxHy5iQ6R2 — Mr Producer (@RichSementa) June 3, 2025

Robby Starbuck writes: Congress has never been more hated. The good members know this and understand why. It’s largely corrupt, insular, narcissistic and filled with the wrong incentives. It’s a both sides problem (esp in leader$hip). And that’s the nicest stuff I have to say about Congress right now.

Congress hasn’t passed anything worthwhile, hasn’t codify a thing, and where are they on judges running the country?

