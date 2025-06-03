Oppressor News: Oppressed People Can Threaten Us with Guns

The Supreme Court won’t consider two gun laws, one concerning bans on high-capacity magazines and the other concerns some AR-15s. They will consider them in a term or two. That’s not too obviously leaning toward the partisan Democrats. What a disappointment SCOTUS is.

At the same time, they see the same things we see. They see a city like Chicago where the so-called oppressed people are waving guns around despite the strict gun prohibitions.

They are oppressed by virtue of their skin color and the rest of us can expect to one day lose our Second Amendment. It would put us at the mercy of the alleged oppressed.

Chicago … the city with the strictest gun laws in the nation. No thank you. I’ll keep my weapons. #Trump2024NowMorethanEver pic.twitter.com/AHWbjAbRUu — Sheri™ (@FFT1776) June 3, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Augusta Precious Metals has the lowest Gold IRA fees in the industry. Name Last name Email