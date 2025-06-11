Elon Musk Publicly Regrets Some of His Posts About President Trump

Elon Musk issued a public apology. This wasn’t easy for him to do. He needs to call President Trump. Donald Trump is very forgiving. I don’t believe Elon is on drugs, but I do believe he is on the spectrum after seeing him lose his cool.

“I regret some of my posts about President @realDonald Trump last week. They went too far,” Elon wrote on X.

The reality is that Elon has nowhere else to go. Is he going to side with the lying lunatics tearing up our cities who are funded by some truly bad people?

President Trump is treated so badly and no one ever apologizes. This apology means a lot. The Lefties won’t be happy when they wake up and see this.

I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 11, 2025

Responses

It takes a real man to apologize and admit when he makes a mistake. President Trump has a big heart and I believe he has already forgiven you. Now call him on his cell phone, apologize to him personally and continue destroying the Deep State together. America needs both of you. pic.twitter.com/EId0P3GbCf — Truth Justice ™ (@SpartaJustice) June 11, 2025

Man…. This public apology means a lot. Not too many people apologize for disrespecting President Trump.

Thank you Elon! — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) June 11, 2025

Hey @elonmusk you can’t take my spot again https://t.co/aReAF87ZQi — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) June 11, 2025

At least you didn’t say anything about his golf game. It would have gotten real ugly. — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) June 11, 2025

We want this back. Make America Great Again. Call President Trump. pic.twitter.com/ll1yhDoqmJ — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) June 11, 2025

Thank you for saying this. — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) June 11, 2025

Hat tip for fixing a wrong. The country is better for it. — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) June 11, 2025

Make America Great Again! Thanks Elon! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 11, 2025

Cheers to renewed friendship and the journey ahead! pic.twitter.com/uiCKQfuCCZ — Liza Rosen (@LizaRosen0000) June 11, 2025

