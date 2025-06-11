Elon Musk Publicly Regrets Some of His Posts About President Trump

M Dowling
Elon Musk issued a public apology. This wasn’t easy for him to do. He needs to call President Trump. Donald Trump is very forgiving. I don’t believe Elon is on drugs, but I do believe he is on the spectrum after seeing him lose his cool.

“I regret some of my posts about President @realDonald Trump last week. They went too far,” Elon wrote on X.

The reality is that Elon has nowhere else to go. Is he going to side with the lying lunatics tearing up our cities who are funded by some truly bad people?

President Trump is treated so badly and no one ever apologizes. This apology means a lot. The Lefties won’t be happy when they wake up and see this.

