Anarchy in Chicago

Democrats and their media want the riots to spread throughout the country and it appears Chicago is the next city to go down. How many of the people rioting are Americans, we can’t say, but it is complete anarchy.
Democrats are lying about the original raid in LA, and lying about everything while signaling to their armies of radicals that they support their efforts.
However, we have been assured that these are mostly peaceful riots.
#BREAKING: Large scale CLASHES are now breaking out between anti-ICE rioters and police in CHICAGO
The ANARCHY Newsom sparked is now spreading NATIONWIDE
DEMOCRATS’ LIES ARE LITERALLY BURNING DOWN OUR COUNTRY. pic.twitter.com/LrJbIjTFVb
— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 10, 2025
REPORT: Patriotic American Citizens In Chicago Are Begging For @POTUS Trump To Help!
Democrat Operatives Are Set To Spread Violent Riots To Other U.S. Cities, Including Chicago.
LAW ABIDING AMERICANS ARE FED UP WITH DEMOCRATS DESTROYING THEIR CITIES & BLAMING TRUMP! pic.twitter.com/C3cVvErct5
— John Basham (@JohnBasham) June 10, 2025
BREAKING Riots have now started in Chicago as Anti ICE “Protests” spread. Police have started Arresting people
SEND IN THE NATIONAL GUARD pic.twitter.com/r5RR4BnLsr
— MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) June 10, 2025
I guess none of these anti-American rioters have jobs.
HAPPENING NOW: Massive protest underway in Chicago where demonstrators are protesting the nationwide ICE raids.
The group is being closely monitored by Chicago police, who are setting up blockades with their bikes to navigate the large crowd.
Other cities, including… pic.twitter.com/u5gyFRzzDn
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 10, 2025
For Chicago police to be on the spot, going after rioters to some degree, shows that even the leftist mayor Johnson knows this is bad. So there is not total unison in the left. Chicago in 2020 let stores be damaged in the magnificent mile and some of them are still boarded, even when open. The media does not show the remnants of it. I know no one that bothers going to Chicago anymore. Local media will cover the problem some, in a more positive fashion, but I do not know of anyone out here in the suburbs that even watches that nonsense anymore.
The Chicago cops look weak and scared. Too many years cowarding under there Dem mayors
Illegal invaders are the Democrats replacement for black voters. Interesting.
The good news is that the illegal invaders can be dealt with any way DJT sees fit.
Those people have lost their mind !!!!!
The left are people who have really lost their mind and they are now dangerous people !!!