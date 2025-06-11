Anarchy in Chicago

Democrats and their media want the riots to spread throughout the country and it appears Chicago is the next city to go down. How many of the people rioting are Americans, we can’t say, but it is complete anarchy.

Democrats are lying about the original raid in LA, and lying about everything while signaling to their armies of radicals that they support their efforts.

However, we have been assured that these are mostly peaceful riots.

#BREAKING: Large scale CLASHES are now breaking out between anti-ICE rioters and police in CHICAGO The ANARCHY Newsom sparked is now spreading NATIONWIDE DEMOCRATS’ LIES ARE LITERALLY BURNING DOWN OUR COUNTRY. pic.twitter.com/LrJbIjTFVb — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 10, 2025

REPORT: Patriotic American Citizens In Chicago Are Begging For @POTUS Trump To Help!

Democrat Operatives Are Set To Spread Violent Riots To Other U.S. Cities, Including Chicago.

LAW ABIDING AMERICANS ARE FED UP WITH DEMOCRATS DESTROYING THEIR CITIES & BLAMING TRUMP! pic.twitter.com/C3cVvErct5 — John Basham (@JohnBasham) June 10, 2025

BREAKING Riots have now started in Chicago as Anti ICE “Protests” spread. Police have started Arresting people SEND IN THE NATIONAL GUARD pic.twitter.com/r5RR4BnLsr — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) June 10, 2025

I guess none of these anti-American rioters have jobs.

HAPPENING NOW: Massive protest underway in Chicago where demonstrators are protesting the nationwide ICE raids. The group is being closely monitored by Chicago police, who are setting up blockades with their bikes to navigate the large crowd. Other cities, including… pic.twitter.com/u5gyFRzzDn — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 10, 2025

