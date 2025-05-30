Elon Musk’s Farewell with a Black Eye

At today’s press conference, Elon Musk made it clear DOGE is going nowhere. He also indicated he will come back from time to time. Watch the full conference at the end and the short clip where he slams the fake New York Times news.

He showed up with a black eye, and explained he wasn’t anywhere near France. That clears Mrs. Macron.

The Black Eye

Elon Musk created an X stir when people saw him show up at today’s farewell presser with a black eye. The conspiracy theories began instantly. However, Elon later explained it.

“I’ve got a little shiner here,” the 53-year-old said after President Trump answered a question from Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy about “the first lady of France slapping her husband, Emmanuel Macron.”

The press asked him what happened to his eye.

“Well, I wasn’t anywhere near France,” Musk quipped, poking fun at headlines regarding French President Emmanuel Macron, who was caught on camera being shoved by his wife last week. “I didn’t know the first lady of France isn’t a lieutenant.”

“No, I just was horsing around with little X,” Musk said, referring to his five-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii. “And I said, ‘Go ahead, punch me in the face.’ And he did. Turns out even a 5-year-old punching you in the face… actually does this.”

President Donald Trump jumped in immediately. “That was X that did that?”

“Yeah,” Musk replied.

“X could do it, if you knew X,” Trump said with a grin.

Elon Slams Fake News NYT

Elon Musk got the New York Times good over their false reporting and their unearned Pulitzer.

Watch the presser:

