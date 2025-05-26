England: Man Tries to Kidnap 10 Girls to Abuse Them, Gets Bail

Adnan Khan attempted to kidnap ten young girls to sexually assault them. The offenses were all allegedly committed on the same day in Newcastle in March 2021. He is out on bail.

The 34-year-old spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address during the brief hearing.

Khan, now of Bridge Street, in Appleby, Cumbria faced seven charges, including five of attempting to kidnap a person with intent to commit a sexual offence. South East Northumberland Magistrates’ Court heard that these allegations related to 10 girls.

Khan was also charged with two counts of engaging in sexual communication with a child. All offences were suspected to have taken place on March 9, 2021.

Because of the seriousness of the allegations, no pleas were taken. Holly Clegg, prosecuting, said: “The case involves indictable only matters, so they must go to the crown court.

Magistrates released Khan on bail to next appear at Newcastle Crown Court on June 18.

Report via Chronicle.live.co.uk

