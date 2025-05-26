Video of the Beating of a Uniformed NYPD Officer in the Bronx

Officer who was beaten. His name was not released.

An off-duty NYPD housing police officer still in uniform was brutally beaten and robbed of his gun, ID, personal and NYPD phones, and wallet, by two masked thugs. He was left unconscious in the Bronx Saturday, police sources told the NY Post.

He is in stable condition.

Police are investigating as part of a ring or gang.

The 27-year officer had just ended his shift and was walking to his car along St. Peters Avenue in Parkchester around 4:10 a.m. when thugs dressed all in black beat him. They grabbed his gun belt, with the weapon in the holster, from his car.

The cop was on the phone with another officer when the thugs approached and pleaded to his attackers, “Don’t shoot me! I’m a cop!” before they took off, a source said.

The officer suffered a fractured eye socket after being kicked in the head while lying on the ground as you can see in the video below.


Sua Sponte
Sua Sponte
51 minutes ago

Hope he recovers, but honestly, he had his service firearm on him, why were these atypical ghetto garbage thugs NOT ventilated? Walking around the third world crap-hole known as NYC at 430 a.m. and NOT having your head on a swivel?

The Prisoner
The Prisoner
1 hour ago

That wasn't much of an officer. He was approached from the front. He did not fight back and seemed to remain conscious. The lack of law enforcement is what causes this.

Dr. Van Nostrand
Dr. Van Nostrand
2 hours ago

They just can't behave themselves.

