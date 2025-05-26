Video of the Beating of a Uniformed NYPD Officer in the Bronx

An off-duty NYPD housing police officer still in uniform was brutally beaten and robbed of his gun, ID, personal and NYPD phones, and wallet, by two masked thugs. He was left unconscious in the Bronx Saturday, police sources told the NY Post.

He is in stable condition.

Police are investigating as part of a ring or gang.

The 27-year officer had just ended his shift and was walking to his car along St. Peters Avenue in Parkchester around 4:10 a.m. when thugs dressed all in black beat him. They grabbed his gun belt, with the weapon in the holster, from his car.

The cop was on the phone with another officer when the thugs approached and pleaded to his attackers, “Don’t shoot me! I’m a cop!” before they took off, a source said.

The officer suffered a fractured eye socket after being kicked in the head while lying on the ground as you can see in the video below.

Below is footage of the NYPD cop who was beaten and robbed of his firearm in the Bronx on his way home from work. This is how fast things happen in NYC. pic.twitter.com/nKv6dGziCq — John D. Macari Jr. (@JohnDMacari) May 26, 2025

