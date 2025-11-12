Epstein’s Baaack! Dems Resurrect Pervert’s Emails Against DJT

Epstein is back!!! He’s the pervert who never dies. Democrats found emails they are trying to use against Trump.

According to the Democrat Oversight Committee, when President Trump kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of Mara-a-Lago, he sent emails to gossip book author Michael Wolff. They linked to three emails.

They suggest Trump knew about the girls because “he asked Ghislaine to stop.”

In an email to author Michael Wolff on Jan. 31, 2019, Epstein wrote, “Trump said he asked me to resign… I was never a member ever… of course he knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop.”

As for this, Trump has previously said he wanted Ghislaine and Jeffrey to stop stealing his waitresses from Mar-a-Lago.

The New York Post pointed to remarks President Trump made on July 29, as he told reporters, that Epstein “stole people that worked for me.”

“Everyone knows the people that were taken, and it was the concept of taking people that work for me is bad,” Trump said at the time. “But that story has been pretty well out there, and the answer is yes, they were.”

“I have a great spa, one of the best spas in the world, at Mar-a-Lago. And people were taken out of the spa, hired by him,” Trump recounted. “When I heard about it, I told him, I said, ‘Listen, we don’t want you taking our people,’ whether it was spa or not spa, I don’t want him taking people. And he was fine. And then not too long after that, he did it again. And I said, ‘Out of here.’”

Epstein was angry that Trump kicked him out of Mar-a-Lago and seemed to think he was a member. So Epstein wrote he wasn’t a member.

Epstein, the perverted liar, told Woff a VICTIM spent hours at my house with him.” Wolff gave an immoral response of how he could use it to help himself.

I won’t believe this without evidence other than an email from a liar like Epstein.

The emails were allegedly from an estate. It’s odd Wolff didn’t use this sooner. He writes anti-Trump books.

Democrats want to rev up the Epstein files hysteria again.

BREAKING: Oversight Dems have received new emails from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate that raise serious questions about Donald Trump and his knowledge of Epstein’s horrific crimes. Read them for yourself. It’s time to end this cover-up and RELEASE THE FILES. pic.twitter.com/A5XgOHj2Jq — Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) November 12, 2025

The GOP said Democrats won’t released the name of the estate. Virginia Giuffre publicly stated that she NEVER witnessed wrongdoing by President Trump.