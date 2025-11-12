UC San Diego: 1 in 8 Entrants Can’t Do Basic Math Despite a Solid GPA

UC San Diego said there is a 30% surge in new entrants who can’t do basic math. Want to bet they know how to protest though?

We are being dumbed down.

According to Inside Higher Ed, the number of first-year students at the University of California, San Diego, whose math skills fall below a middle school level has increased nearly 30-fold over the past five years, according to a new report from the university’s Senate–Administration Working Group on Admissions.

One in eight students are below a MIDDLE SCHOOL LEVEL despite having a solid math GPA.

It sounds like they are inflating grades.

The number of first-year students in remedial math courses at the university surged to 390 in fall 2022, up from 32 students in fall 2020.

Professors discovered that students had knowledge on an elementary level in some cases.

In fall 2025, 921 students enrolled in one of these two courses—11.8 percent of the incoming class.

“This deterioration coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on education, the elimination of standardized testing, grade inflation, and the expansion of admissions from under-resourced high schools (DEI-ism),” the report states. “The combination of these factors has produced an incoming class increasingly unprepared for the quantitative and analytical rigor expected at UC San Diego.”