Europe Is in Freefall as a New Tripolar World Order Emerges

An article at Brussels Signal via Hot Air rings true. It addresses the current minimal impact of Europe on the world stage, and the emergences of three new world powers.

We used to share Europe’s values, but they are becoming very authoritarian, beginning with silencing the speech of their citizens.

They are paper tigers who can’t even defend themselves. They don’t have militaries of any significance.

On top of that, they are destroying their economies. They decided to deindustrialize based on a grossly exaggerated climate change science.

Additionally, Europe is letting hordes of third world foreigners into their countries who are completely changing their culture, which was their strongest asset. The Europeans are losing their values and their sovereignty thanks to the dogmatic EU Commission.

Europe is in decline and it’s prestige has gone with it. They relied on the US for military power since World War II and now their economic power is dwindling.

The New Emerging Tripolar World

The Brussels Signal sees a new tripolar power emerging without Europe. The author, Gabriel Elefteriu at Brusels Signal, sees three powers leading globally: China, Russia, and the US. It’s hard to believe Russia will be one with their small economy, but that’s what the Signal believes.

🚨🇮🇹BREAKING: Meloni EXPOSES the Corruption in Ursula’s European Union. “Elon Musk is NOT a danger to Democracy, it is George Soros.” Belgium, Brussels is the second most corrupt city after Zelensky’s Kiev in Europe. pic.twitter.com/wgX6SYpi3p — Based Hungary 🇭🇺 (@HungaryBased) December 6, 2025

Elefteriu writes:

But over the past 150 years, Europe’s collective weight in the global balance of power has been on a declining path. Two world wars, the loss of empire, the rise of new players with global reach – first America, then the Soviets and now China – have seen Old Europe give up its primacy in international affairs but nonetheless retain a seat at the top geopolitical table.

Europe has been embarrassingly left out of the peace talks through their own fault. They helped start the war and have nothing to back up their haughty demands for continuing war. Then there is their plotting behind President Trump’s back, making them even easier and more necessary to ignore.

This is one of the many reasons why the European Union needs to be abolished Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban tells Donald Trump the European Union is charging Hungary one million euros PER DAY for not allowing ILLEGAL migration into Hungary “We are under sanctions,… pic.twitter.com/YeStcPagZf — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) December 6, 2025

They are in NATO, but, except for Turkey, they are all dependents. Yet, they want to tell President Trump what to do and defeat Russia at the same time.

Elefteriu notes how little they have to offer and why:

A rich, thriving Europe, of a similar political-ideological orientation, made a good business partner and strategic ally to Washington in any possible scenario. It was better to keep it close than let it become a competitor, or let it fall under the domination of a foe.

But Europe is none of those things anymore. From economic parity with the US 10-15 years ago it is now well behind and de-industrializing fast. It has effectively lost the big tech competition. Its welfare systems, bureaucracy, corruption and protectionism debilitate and suffocate its prospects for growth. Its wild immigration policies, elite-led “liberal” repression of freedoms and political opponents – including such abominations as the annulment of elections in member states like Romania when they turn out the “wrong” results – only guarantee more social and political dysfunction.

Socialism and a woke ideology are destroying them. They have little time to turn it around, and no apparent desire to do so.

It’s obvious to everyone, but the EU Commission. The EU was never a good idea. It always threatened to become authoritarian.

I mean it. Not kidding. https://t.co/dUpYQetR22 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 6, 2025

As a sidenote, the failed British Prime Minister Keir Starmer ranks only 14% in the polls and he’s pleading for help from France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s Friedrich Merz to run election interference so he can beat Reform UK’s Nigel Farage.

He wants foreigners to help him win instead of his own people, which tells us all we need to know about the UK’s plight.