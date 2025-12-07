Details on Brian Cole Jr’s Life Kills the Media Maga Narrative

Brian Cole Jr, the J5 bomber is apolitical according to his grandmother Loretta. He never votes and lives in his mom’s basement. He’s not at all political, and there is no evidence he cared about the 2020 election being stolen.

His grandmother explained Cole’s life to the Daily Mail:

But Loretta, his grandmother, said Cole has no party affiliation and never votes.

Rather, he keeps to himself, living in his mother’s basement in Woodbridge, Virginia, where he’s been grieving the loss of his beloved pet chihuahua, while working a data entry job for his family’s bail bonds business.

‘He’s not politically affiliated with anything,’ the grandmother told the Daily Mail during an interview at her home in Gainesville, Virginia. ‘He has no social media contacts. He’s never online going back and forth with politics or anything like that. He says he don’t like either party.

‘He’s borderline autistic,’ she added. ‘He’s slow. He may be 30, but he’s got the mind of a 16-year-old. That’s why we’re thinking – What the hell? What’s going on?’

The Daily Wire reported about the case on Thursday. They said he worked with his father as a bail bondsman. One of the corporations they worked under was StateWide Bonding that deals largely with illegal aliens, helping them avoid jail. At one point, during President Trump’s first term, StateWide sued President Trump over its policies relating to illegal aliens. Their complaints were thrown out of court.

It seems that could have been the motive. If he’s autistic, he would tend to obsess on things like that. The family thought the administration was racist because of their immigration policies.

The corrupt media made up some fake narratives based on some “sources.”

The January 5th pipe bomber was living a hop, skip, and a jump from DC. Biden’s FBI knew exactly who he was and where he lived, yet they never arrested him– even as they were arresting every MAGA grandma near the Capitol on J6. But CNN and MSNBC want you to believe he was… pic.twitter.com/enA09FhKOW — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 5, 2025

The narrative about him thinking the election was stolen doesn’t fly since the DoJ affidavit reports:

Most of the materials purchased for the manufacture of the pipe bombs took place before the election. The timeline parallels the legal and financial issues that the Coles experienced, not the “stolen election” motive.

As for the idea tht Cole Jr. supported Trump, there is no public evidence whatsoever to back up MSNBC’s (MS Now’s) anonymous “sources”.

He’s very fortunate those bombs didn’t go off.