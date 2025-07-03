Evil Democrat Leftists Are Targeting Children of ICE Agents

Todd Lyons, acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said Monday that activists against the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal aliens have been targeting the children of ICE agents.

Chief Lyons makes note of one in particular.

“Wouldn’t you wear a mask if it kept your family safe, if it kept your kids safe? We ran an operation with the Secret Service,” Lyons said. “We arrested someone who was going online, taking [ICE agents’] photos, posting their families, their kids’ Instagrams, their kids’ Facebooks, and targeting them. So let me ask, is that the issue here that anyone is upset with masks, or is anyone upset that an ICE officer’s families were labeled terrorists?

Encouraging gangs and others to rise against – or kill – ICE officers is a crime, and you will be prosecuted. “Is that the issue here, that were upset about the masks; or is anyone upset at the fact that ICE officers’ families were labeled terrorists?” —ICE Acting Director Todd… pic.twitter.com/gJ7cHlq8GZ — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) June 30, 2025

Here’s more:

This account on TikTok uses AI to unmask ICE agents in order to doxx them. pic.twitter.com/gLEYMi2wTv — The Daily Sneed™ (@Tr00peRR) June 28, 2025