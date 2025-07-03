Evil Democrat Leftists Are Targeting Children of ICE Agents

By
M Dowling
-
3
19

Todd Lyons, acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said Monday that activists against the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal aliens have been targeting the children of ICE agents.

Chief Lyons makes note of one in particular.

“Wouldn’t you wear a mask if it kept your family safe, if it kept your kids safe? We ran an operation with the Secret Service,” Lyons said. “We arrested someone who was going online, taking [ICE agents’] photos, posting their families, their kids’ Instagrams, their kids’ Facebooks, and targeting them. So let me ask, is that the issue here that anyone is upset with masks, or is anyone upset that an ICE officer’s families were labeled terrorists?

Here’s more:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Mark
Mark
5 minutes ago

Look, if you don’t kill these maggots, they will not stop.

0
Reply
Saltherring
Saltherring
23 minutes ago

Prosecute those who terrorize federal agents and their families. They belong in prison, if you can find a federal judge who will convict such excrement.

0
Reply
Mark
Mark
2 minutes ago
Reply to  Saltherring

That’s a real big if. And IF you could, they would find another judge to order their release. ALL MEANS POSSIBLE!

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz