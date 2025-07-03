Update BBB Passes: Rep. Jeffries Won’t Stop Talking & Is Holding Up the BBB

Update:

The House on Thursday passed the signature piece of legislationof President Trump’s second term, approving a massive bill that includes trillions of dollars in tax and spending cuts while ramping up funding for defense and the administration’s immigration agenda.

The lower chamber voted 218 to 214 to approve the measure, with two Republicans — Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania — joining all Democrats in opposing the bill. The Senate passed the legislation, dubbed the “big, beautiful bill,” earlier this week. The House vote tees up President Trump to sign the bill as early as Friday, coinciding with the July 4 holiday.

The House advanced President Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill with one lost vote. This came after the Freedom Caucus finally flipped to support the bill.

The vote was 219-213, with Pennsylvania Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick voting against it.

However, Hakeem Jeffries is stalling the process with speeches filled with lies about the bill.

They were prepared to hold a rule vote in preparation of a final House-wide vote this morning, but Jeffries won’t stop talking.

Hakeem Jeffries is stalling the House with a delay tactic and lies. Democrats can’t let Trump win and Trump says this bill will explode growth. The vote has come to a temporary halt as Jeffries rambles on, behaving unprofessionally.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., began speaking in the chamber minutes before 5 a.m. and isn’t slowing down.

One GOP lawmaker told Fox News Digital that Jeffries was seen arriving with multiple binders, one of which he read from for roughly three hours. If the rest of the binders also hold portions of his speech, the New York Democrat could keep the House floor paused into the afternoon.

He’s able to command the House floor via a “magic minute,” a privilege for party leaders in the chamber that allows them to speak for however long they want.

One House member said he wasn’t going to vote for the bill but after watching Jeffries, he is a definite yes. I don’t know if that is Fitzpatrick or Massie.

Jeffries won’t shut up.

