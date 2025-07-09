Explosive! Disgruntled USAID Workers Plan to Overturn the US Government

The most shocking article this year comes from NOTUS, a fake real news organization that is actually a purveyor of anti-administration news. The title of the article is “Trump Fired Them. Now They’re Plotting to Stop Him” and it is written in a deceptively bland manner but it is explosive. The article explains that USAID wants to take down the US government and they are bragging about it.

USAID Was Meant to Take Down the Government But They’re Gone

In February, reporter Natalie Winters explained that USAID was supposed to be the hotbed of resistance against President Trump. They planned to launder money to international ‘democracy’ NGOs and media outlets to attack Trump. They are now dismantled, but apparently, they are not done.

No, They’re Not Gone

Some of the fired workers of the USAID have now united and must have financial backing as they openly declare their goal of destroying Donald Trump.

NOTUS (News of the United States), with ties to Politico, reports that disgruntled workers are ready to bring their color revolution to the United States.

Some of the democracy-building experts President Donald Trump fired this year from the U.S. Agency for International Development and the State Department are now reapplying the skills and knowledge they built up over decades to undermine Trump’s power.

For years, these officials were stationed across the globe actively supporting opposition movements in autocratic nations. Now they’ve got time, a network of former colleagues and a growing sense of moral indignation.

Ironically, they claim Trump is an authoritarian as they attempt to transform the presidency into what they think it should be. They don’t like Trump and they will destroy the government.

“Take it from those of us who worked in authoritarian countries: We’ve become one,” said a currently employed federal official, who spoke to NOTUS on condition of anonymity. “They were so quick to disband AID, the group that supposedly instigates color revolutions. But they’ve done a very foolish thing. You just released a bunch of well-trained individuals into your population. If you kept our offices going and had us play solitaire in the office, it might have been safer to keep your regime.”

Charles Cooke responds to that paragraph at National Review:

Sorry, what? I’ve read this five times now, and I can see no way of comprehending it other than as an insane threat to bring down the American government. The official mentions “color revolutions”; he mentions being representative of “a bunch of well-trained individuals”; and then he says that if the president of the United States wishes to keep his “regime,” he ought not to have fired them. Naturally, this represents a flagrant inversion of how our system of government works. We cannot have a democratic republic if the hired help responds to being let go by endeavoring to stage a coup. Donald Trump was elected fair and square. These bureaucrats were not. To imply that Trump’s presidency cannot survive their dismissal is to reject the American constitutional order root and branch.

They will use the radical leftist tactics they have apparently been using for years, and use to overturn foreign governments.

The former officials tell NOTUS they’re holding workshops on a tactic called “noncooperation.” They’re building a network of government workers willing to engage in even minor acts of rebellion in the office. And they’re planting the seeds of what they hope could become a nationwide general strike.

The USAID revolutionaries got this “simple sabotage” from an old CIA pamphlet (I guess corrupt judges and media aren’t enough):

“Widespread practice of simple sabotage will harass and demoralize enemy administrators and police,” it says. “The saboteur may have to reverse his thinking . . . where he formerly thought of keeping his tools sharp, he should now let them grow dull; surfaces that formerly were lubricated now should be sanded; normally diligent, he should now be lazy and careless.”

They lost their jobs and now they plan to overturn the government. It’s the irony of ironies. They are telling us they plan to do it.

Pam Bondi, we need you.

NOTUS describe themselves as the new generation of journalism.

They are insurrectionists wearing the cloak of new journalism.