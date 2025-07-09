Elon’s America Party Is a Left-Wing Trump-Hating Party

So far, Elon has attracted left-wing Trump haters Mark Cuban, and Anthony ‘Mooch’ Scaramucci, but they now have a new far-left oddball and DJT hater, Andrew Yang. Yang stands out to me for barbecuing for votes and backing the Intactivists. Intactavists are men who march in protest against circumcision.

Are you sensing a pattern here of the type of person who will back the new party? I am.

Yang is against cars, guns, and supports legalizing drugs. I can’t see a lot of Republicans flocking to this party. He supports the Green New Deal and wants a People’s Bank as they have in China. He also received 1% of the vote in the Democrat primaries. he would do a lot worse if he ran as a Republican.

Cuban and Mooch, who lasted ten days in the White House before he was fired for fighting with people, just want to hurt the party and Donald Trump. Besides, Cuban can’t keep his audiences from falling asleep. He is the tonic for insomnia.

There is also some Malaysian gamer who is interested in the party.

It doesn’t look like Musk has much of a base. So far, the America Party will take from the Democrat Party.

One person on X said Musk’s party is shaping up as a mass immigration techno-feudalist business party that puts the interests of corporations, tech, cheap labor and their China and India investment partners first. That sounds about right.