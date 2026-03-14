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Home Home Fairfax, Virginia Won’t Turn a Child Sex Abuser Over to ICE

Fairfax, Virginia Won’t Turn a Child Sex Abuser Over to ICE

By
M Dowling
-
0
21
Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office
Israel Flores Ortiz

An 18-year-old illegal immigrant from El Salvador allegedly groped 12 female classmates at a Virginia high school. The “boy” was allowed into the US under the Biden administration.

Israel Flores Ortiz, who is almost 19, or so he says, but a junior at Fairfax High School, has been charged with nine counts of assault and battery after he was accused of repeatedly creeping up behind the students in crowded hallways and grabbing them between the legs.

Ortiz, who entered the country illegally in 2024, was released under a federal government policy during the Biden administration, according to local outlet 7News.

Fairfax won’t release him to ICE. They are a sanctuary for child abusers.

Twelve minors were abused before this was picked up.

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