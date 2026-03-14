Iran said Saturday that all countries besides the US, Israel, and allies may pass through the Strait of Hormuz, in a desperate attempt at coalition-busting less than a day after the US bombed military targets on its oil-critical Kharg Island.

“As a matter of fact, the Strait of Hormuz is open,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said. “It is only closed to the tankers and ships belong[ing] to our enemies, to those who are attacking us and their allies. Others are free to pass,” Aragachi told MSNOW.

Aragachi has Hamas begging for them to stop hitting the Gulf States, and the Gulf States are threatening to aggressively enter the war on the side of the US.

Aragachi also noted in a statement on X that the United States is “now begging others, even China, to help it make Hormuz safe.”

The Gulf States are supporting the US because they will always go to the side of safety.

The propaganda video on an IRGC-friendly network:

WATCH: MS NOW EXCLUSIVE with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchihttps://t.co/TMTngwHnxp — MS NOW (@MSNOWNews) March 14, 2026

Ukraine sent a drone’s expert to help the US, and now Ukraine said he will bomb Ukraine. The Iranians said they are now a “legitimate” target.

“Unfortunately, Ukraine knows all too well what this is about,” Zelensky had said at the start of the Iran war.

“Although Ukrainians never threatened Iran, the Iranian regime chose to become Putin’s accomplice and supplied him with ‘Shahed’ drones. … Ukraine’s experience in defense is, in many respects, irreplaceable.”