Fake Comedian Stephen Colbert & Late Night Will Soon Be Gone

CBS plans to cancel “The Late Show” next year after more than three decades on the air. Colbert made the announcement himself on social media, marking a significant turning point for the broadcast industry, we hope. Next, they need to get rid of The View.

CBS issued a a statement:

“This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night. It is not related in anyway to the shows performance, contents or other matters happening at Paramount.”

In other words, they are losing money. At some point, the bottom line takes precedence over lying for ideology.

Elizabeth Warren should be ashamed of herself. She is concocting stories of bribery because CBS’s parent company had to pay out for distorting the news to affect an election. Warren is the perennial screaming hag of the Democrat Party.

The reason he is being cut is the show doesn’t make money. That’s it.

.@paramountco gave $16 million for Trump’s future presidential library and attorneys fees. Paramount also needs approval for its billion-dollar merger. pic.twitter.com/RTf8PPy67f — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) July 9, 2025

Then there is the other liar, although he doesn’t claim to be an Indian, who has caused so much damage to the party, Adam Schiff. Schiff and Warren are people who should be nowhere near power.

Schiff spent years lying about how he saw document proof Trump was guilty of collusion with Putin that didn’t exist.

Adam Schiff on Colbert: Whines about being attacked by Trump, then looks into camera: “Donald, piss off!” **Clapping seals erupt** Gosh, it’s a total mystery why this late night train wreck got cancelled. pic.twitter.com/6ejG7bmdtI — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 18, 2025

I’d love to know what kind of people are in this audience. Ignorant is one word that comes up.

Maybe attacking half the country nightly is a bad idea. They are going down the drain because they are losing money from the government slush funds and what Scott Jennings says in the clip: