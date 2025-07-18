WSJ Hack Job: Bawdy ’03 Epstein Picture Trump Denies Drawing

Trump vehemently denies writing a 2003 birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein with the drawing of a naked woman. He plans to sue Rubert Murdoch and the Wall Street Journal. It was allegedly part of a Ghislaine album she planned to give her lowlife boyfriend.

The President on Thursday denied writing a bawdy letter to Jeffrey Epstein more than two decades ago that allegedly included an outline of a naked woman and a “Donald” signature.

In a phone interview with the Journal, Trump denied writing the letter to Epstein or drawing the accompanying picture. He called the reporting “a fake thing” and said he would sue the newspaper if it printed the story.

“I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women,” Trump told the newspaper. “It’s not my language. It’s not my words.”

They Were Warned

Trump later confirmed his plans to seek legal action against the Journal; its parent company, News Corp.; and Rupert Murdoch, the organization’s head, for publishing what he called a “defamatory” story.

“The Wall Street Journal, and Rupert Murdoch, personally, were warned directly by President Donald J. Trump that the supposed letter they printed by President Trump to Epstein was a FAKE and, if they print it, they will be sued. Mr. Murdoch stated that he would take care of it but, obviously, did not have the power to do so,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Vice President JD Vance called the Journal’s reporting “complete and utter bulls—” on X and questioned the veracity of the letter it claims Trump wrote.

“Where is this letter? Would you be shocked to learn they never showed it to us before publishing it? Does anyone honestly believe this sounds like Donald Trump?” he wrote.

The Alleged Letter

The denial came in response to a Wall Street Journal article that said Trump was among dozens of Epstein’s associates enlisted by his then-confidant Ghislaine Maxwell to contribute to a collection of letters she planned to give him in a birthday album.

According to documents reviewed by the Journal, Trump’s letter featured several lines of typewritten text framed by what appeared to be a hand-drawn outline of a naked woman. The outline, according to the Journal, included details meant to depict the woman’s breast.

Trump’s signature was drawn across the woman’s waist, meant to mimic the appearance of pubic hair.

Chris Cuomo calls it a hack job.