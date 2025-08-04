Fakery Then, Fakery Now, The Green New Scam

Forty-three years ago when Dan Rather made his announcement that if we don’t stop digging up ancient carbon and burning it, 25% of Florida will be underwater, people knew enough to ignore it. In a way we’ve been dumbed down since then and too many of us have fallen for the green new deal scam. The purpose of the scam is to seize the means of production.

CO2 is odorless, colorless, and makes up a very small part of our atmosphere. It is harmless to human beings until conditions so extreme increase concentrations to unimaginable levels the likes of which we have never seen.

Watch Rather try to frighten people to make news.

A CBS News report by Dan Rather warns that if we don’t stop digging up ancient carbon and burning it, 25% of Florida will be underwater. This was broadcast 43 years ago. I suspect Florida will be underwater any day now. pic.twitter.com/xErwx1kNBO — Chris Martz (@ChrisMartzWX) August 3, 2025

Currently, the media is trying to scare us into rejecting Secretary Zeldin‘s effort to abolish the endangerment clause. It is the foundation of every suffocating, oppressive climate rule they’ve passed and it’s nonsense. One study they commissioned claimed CO2 was a pollutant. It is not, but it led to the endangerment clause.

The New York Times, which has a history of this, posted a photo from 1954 of a foggy street to claim we are radically transforming our important economic role.

“It’s a radical transformation of government’s role, in terms of its intervention into the economy to try to promote the health and safety of citizens,” said Donald Kettl, a professor emeritus at the University of Maryland’s School of Public Policy, the Times reported.

The Left is trying to radically transform us and our economy from a capitalistic society. Every good American wants to protect their planet, but CO2 is not a danger. Eliminating the endangerment clause, as Secretary Zeldin wants to do, will bring us back to normal, before we were convinced that the green new deal was about the climate. It has never been about the climate. The left grabbed hold of it right from the beginning. They took the idea from the environmentalists and made it into political and economic monstrosity.