Gov. Abbott Might Remove the 40 Fleeing Democrats from Office

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will begin trying to remove Democratic lawmakers from office Monday if they don’t return. Dozens of them left the state in a last-resort attempt to block redrawn U.S. House maps that President Trump wants before the 2026 midterm elections.

Abbott is taking a far more aggressive stance than the one he took in 2021. He swiftly warning Democrats that he will seek to remove them from office if they are not back when the House reconvenes Monday afternoon. Abbott cited a non-binding 2021 legal opinion issued by Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, which suggested a court could determine that a legislator had forfeited their office.

He also suggested the lawmakers may have committed felonies by raising money to help pay for fines they’d face.

“This truancy ends now,” Abbott said.

In response, House Democrats issued a four-word statement: “Come and take it.”

Background

Forty Democrats left the state on Sunday and fled to Illinois so they wouldn’t have to deal with the vote on redistricting. Ironically, Illinois is one of the worst gerrymandered states in the nation, which is why it goes left most elections.

The Republicans are trying to add five more seats through redistricting at the suggestion of President Trump. Four of the five new districts are majority Hispanic. This is not a racial move.

Republicans hold 25 of the 38 states. They are attempting to do what Democrats have done in states like California, New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and so on.

A vote on the proposed maps had been set for Monday in the Texas House of Representatives, but it cannot proceed if the majority of Democratic members deny a quorum by not showing up. After one group of Democrats landed in Chicago on Sunday, they were welcomed by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, but declined to say how long they were prepared to stay out of Texas.

“We will do whatever it takes. What that looks like, we don’t know,” said state Rep. Gene Wu, the Texas House Democratic Caucus leader.

All the walkout does is delay the vote. In other words, it’s theatrics to show their base they are doing something so courageous that you have to vote for them again.