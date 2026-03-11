Fani Willis Loses Another Battle on Her Way to Early Retirement

Fani Willis is in the news again. If you remember, in 2023, she tried to imprison then-former president and his allies on Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) charges, alleging interference in the 2020 election. Unfortunately, she had an affair with a man she hired at an exorbitant salary to run the operation against them. He in turn colluded with special prosecutor Jack Smith and the White House and then-attorney general Merrick Garland.

The Georgia Court of Appeals eventually tossed her off the case for an “appearance of impropriety.”

Trump and the other defendants want their legal fees reimbursed by the DA’s office. It amounts to nearly $17 million.

A Fulton County Court ruled Monday:

A Fulton County judge on Monday rejected the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office’s attempt to withhold payment from President Trump, ruling that the office remains disqualified while allowing Fulton County itself to join the fight over nearly $17 million in legal fees sought by former defendants.

The decision from Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee sets up the next phase of litigation in the once-sweeping racketeering case, which collapsed after prosecutors dropped charges against Mr. Trump and several allies.

Fourteen former defendants — including Mr. Trump — are now seeking $16,853,810.28 in attorney’s fees and costs under a newly enacted Georgia law that allows defendants to recover expenses when a prosecutor is disqualified.

She lost again. Fani cannot withhold payment, and it’s not likely her career will survive. However, she never actually had a career. She was always just an agent of the left. Her chickens came home to roost, as Reverend Jeremiah Wright would say.