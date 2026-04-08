Far-Left George Conway Plans Lawfare to Impeach Trump & Vance

Far-left George Conway said Democrats will win the Senate, and they will set the impeachment rules so President Trump and Vice President JD Vance can be put on trial in the Senate. It will be a real trial. He is sure that’s what the Founders meant. They’ll interpret the process according to what they think the Founders really meant.

“When you have control of the Senate in that way, you can set the rules. And the rules this time provide for a real trial, not these show arguments. these pull, you know, these statements on the floor by impeachment managers, where there’s politicians giving speeches, but where you put on live witnesses and you can show that they’re lying and you can show how they’re being deceptive and they have to answer the questions and the Chief Justice of the United States will direct them to answer questions, a trial, a real trial—what that’s what the framers of the Constitution meant.

It sounds more like the J6 congressional kangaroo trial. He was a big proponent of it.

He said they will violate the rules that have been in place since the Founding.

This repugnant person is running to replace Jerry Nadler, and he’s up against the creepy Jack Schlossberg, Caroline Kennedy’s weird son.

@gtconway3d says Trump’s impeachments failed for one reason: politicians turned them into a spectacle instead of a prosecution. Now he says if he’s elected to Congress, he’ll treat a third impeachment like a real case— with direct, prosecutorial questioning, not grandstanding. pic.twitter.com/0rJwNMthDG — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) April 7, 2026

Conway is a member of Norm Eisen’s lawfare squad. Conway, a loon, recruited another loon, E. Jean Carroll, to pretend she was raped some year, decades ago, with no evidence. E. Jean is a serial rape accuser.

E. Jean Carroll was recruited by Kellyanne Conway’s ex loon husband George. The lawfare was funded by Reid Epstein Island Hoffman. The attorney, Roberta, is affiliated with Clinton. Roberta worked with Cuomo to cover-up his alleged misconduct. Roberta’s wife is a lawmaker in NY.… https://t.co/4SZ0tfMezr — The Researcher (@listen_2learn) August 30, 2024

He was active in the CCP-tied NO Kings protest.