Keir Starmer Travels to the Gulf to Claim He Reached a Ceasefire

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer marched into Saudi Arabia today, on his first trip to the Gulf since the Iran war began on February 28th. He came to take credit for the ceasefire. It’s funny he’s taking credit for it when we don’t even know we have a ceasefire.

Starmer met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, alongside other Gulf leaders, to discuss how to support and sustain the ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz to shipping.

The two-week US–Iran truce required Iran to restore access to the vital oil and gas shipping lane, which had been largely closed since the war began.

Keir Starmer said, “We just reached a ceasefire in the US-Iran conflict.” What’s with the WE?” There is no “WE.”

He wouldn’t even let the US use its own base or fly over UK territory, and now he’s acting like Field Marshal Montgomery, victorious after battle.

Others were equally repulsed.

🤣 You had no role. Just focus on correct use of pronouns. — RA-Expression (@iLoveiDevices) April 8, 2026



This is funny; listen to the end:

This is absolutely hilarious🤣 🤣 UK PM Keir Starmer is getting WRECKED for taking credit and doing absolutely nothing to help with the Iran Ceasefire Efforts “I mean no one’s taking him seriously.. Putin just sailed a warship through the channel escorting sanctioned Russian… pic.twitter.com/s2qObks4SF — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) April 8, 2026

Liz Truss torched Starmer, who has received global mockery for his sudden appearance to take credit he didn’t earn.

🔥🔥🔥

Liz Truss torches Keir Starmer. He is no patriot and clearly not on the side of the West. He has been busy appeasing Iran to protect his Muslim vote while Britain suffers. This is exactly how Kamala Harris would have run the United States. The US had a lucky escape.… pic.twitter.com/JALjymZfcc — 🇬🇧UKJ0N🇬🇧 (@ukJ0N) April 8, 2026

It Gets Even Better

Argentina and Chile want their Falklands back. While there won’t be an invasion of little boats like the last time, when the US helped the Brits, we probably won’t help them this time either. If Argentina wanted to take over the Falklands again, it could do so with a few rowboats. The UK totally neglects the Falklands.