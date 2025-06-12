FBI Arrests a Riot Conspirator

This morning, the FBI arrested Alejandro Theodoro Orellana for conspiracy to commit civil disorders after handing out face masks.

The FBI arrested the man handing out face shields for would-be rioters against ICE. It’s a start. They can get him to crack and hand over his bosses.

He is possibly here illegally.

We need the leaders and to cut off the funding sources as we all know.

EXCLUSIVE: US Atty. Bill Essayli exclusively talking to Fox about this morning’s FBI arrest of the man who the feds say handed out masks to LA rioters in what appeared to be an orchestrated delivery. pic.twitter.com/L7YYo0qgNA — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) June 12, 2025

Once again, President Trump was right. The President rightfully raised the important question of who is organizing and funding these dangerous riots in Los Angeles. This morning, the FBI arrested Alejandro Theodoro Orellana for conspiracy to commit civil disorders after handing… https://t.co/KaYqGf3ydS pic.twitter.com/RkFeDfdkCX — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) June 12, 2025

Governor Walz’s comments comparing ICE agents to the Nazi Gestapo is SICKENING. ICE agents put their lives and safety on the line to arrest criminal illegal aliens let into our country. https://t.co/wUH9hilTRZ pic.twitter.com/QdxkxmQqcW — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 12, 2025

