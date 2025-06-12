FBI Arrests a Riot Conspirator

By
M Dowling
-
1
23

This morning, the FBI arrested Alejandro Theodoro Orellana for conspiracy to commit civil disorders after handing out face masks.

The FBI arrested the man handing out face shields for would-be rioters against ICE. It’s a start. They can get him to crack and hand over his bosses.

He is possibly here illegally.

We need the leaders and to cut off the funding sources as we all know.


Saltherring
Saltherring
1 minute ago

I will again state that these are foreign invaders and not ‘immigrants’, being as Immigrants enter the US by lawful process. Bidumb and Mayorkas belong in prison for bringing in millions of lawless criminals and terrorists, many of whom are wrecking Los Angeles as I write this.

0
Reply
