Iran-Israel War? Rep MTG Urges Trump to Not Send Americans to Die

Based on multiple sources, CBS News reports that Israel told US officials that Israel is ready to launch an operation into Iran.

The U.S. anticipates Iran could retaliate on certain American sites in neighboring Iraq. This is part of the reason the U.S. advised some Americans to leave the region earlier Wednesday, with the State Department ordering non-emergency government officials to exit Iraq due to “heightened regional tensions.”

President Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff is still planning to meet with Iran for a sixth round of talks on the country’s nuclear program in the coming days.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene urges Trump to not send Americans to fight that war and die in Iran because Netanyahu wants to bomb them.

Iran has warned that it will respond “more forcefully and destructively” than ever before if Israel launches a military strike.

I don’t know anyone that even thinks about Iran. Americans don’t want to bomb Iran because the secular government of Israel says that Iran is on the verge of developing a nuclear bomb any day now. We’ve been told that for the past 20 years. The same story. Everyone I know… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) June 12, 2025

Trump’s response: “We’ll see what happens.”

