FBI Hid Data: It’s Not Down; It’s Way Up

The Federal Bureau of Investigation quietly updated its 2022 crime data to show an increase in violent crimes. The previous data was considered a victory for Biden-Harris. They keep claiming violent crime is down and no one believes them. They don’t even believe it.

Liars everyone of them. The Media Lies. https://t.co/2lG7DSDmzW — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) October 16, 2024

“For some reason, the media, they did pick the crime data that they think goes and makes the Democrats look as good as possible. And then even when the crime data that they’ve relied on turns out by the very source of that data to be wrong, none of them fix it,” John Lott, the founder and president of the Crime Prevention Research Center, told Fox News Digital in a Zoom interview this week.

Huge Discrepancy

The FBI released its annual Crime in the Nation data for 2022 last year, which found a 2.1% decrease in violent crimes compared to 2021, Lott explained.

The data was lauded by Democrats and the media as part of a turning point for crime woes in the U.S. following the crime wave of 2020, when defund-the-police protests and riots swept the nation, and the pandemic’s stay-at-home orders upended daily life.

The data reflects a net increase of 80,029 violent crimes in 2022 over 2021. Lott found that under the umbrella of violent crime, there were an additional 1,699 murders, 7,780 rapes, 33,459 robberies, and 37,091 aggravated assaults that year.

“To give people an idea of the size of the change, when the 2022 data came out in September 2023, they initially reported that violent crime had fallen by 2.1% in 2022.… That’s the final data, supposedly, for 2022. The revision of that final data that came out last month now claims that rather than the 2.1% drop, there was actually a 4.5% increase in violent crime that occurred in 2022. That’s a 6.6 percentage point change there,” Lott told Fox News Digital.

Headlines were raving about how Democrats cured violent crime by not enforcing the law. Thinking crime increased was a myth. It was just the “appearance” of increased crime.

You won’t see corrections in the news. It’s buried. The media is totally corrupt. Fox reported it online, but the other legacy media will not report it. It’s something like the Hunter laptop all over again.