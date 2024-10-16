Kamala Sees the Problem with Black Men: It’s Russia, Russia, Russia

Russia! Russia Russia! These people are insane.

During her softball interview with Roland Martin, who is black, Kamala was asked about her losing black male support.

“We know that there’s foreign interference, and I have to say to everybody listening to this, don’t let them take your voice because I was part of the Senate intelligence committee when we investigated Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, black folks were targeted with misinformation. They’ve already started,” Kamala said.

I wonder if 51 current and former intelligence agents will sign a letter saying Russia is targeting black people.

And there you have it Kamala is losing because Russians have brainwashed Black Americans pic.twitter.com/rB2yPV4dZR

