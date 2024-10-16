Kamala Harris Screams, Nukes Herself on National Television

By
M DOWLING
-
0
5

Kamala Harris’s interview with Bret Baier turned into a debate because she filibustered, lied, and wouldn’t answer a question. Baier kept trying to re-focus her to get her to answer a question. She only offered the same pat, well-rehearsed answers that said nothing. When he pressed, she lost it and screamed at him.

Could you see her dealing with Putin or Xi if she can’t hold it together with Bret Baier?

Kamala’s administration locked up people for nothing and is trying to put our leader in prison for non-crimes. Yet, in the first clip, she claims that is what Trump will do. He was in office for four years and never did that.

Also, someone needs to tell Kamala the USA is not a democracy. It’s a Constitutional Republic. She continually called it a democracy, aka mobocracy.

After watching this, I wonder if they’ll have another candidate tomorrow. Hey, Michelle, Democrats need you to jump in.

Her administration had just ordered Bevelyn Williams, a young black mother, to turn herself in to serve a 3-year, 5-month prison sentence for protesting outside an abortion clinic. Bevelyn did nothing wrong, but Harris’s justice department imprisons good people.

Kamala lied about the Border Bill again and claimed that it would have fixed the problem. The Border Bill enshrined massive illegal immigration into law, and if Trump won, he would have been forced to keep the border open.

She refuses to accept any responsibility or offer an apology.

Are people buying this crap? She won’t answer the question. Instead, she talked about a destructive bill that allowed Iran to get the bomb. She just filibustered.

Bret Baier told the truth. She spits out her lies.

Baier: 79% of the people saying we’re on the wrong track. Kamala: But Trump…

Kamala really can’t handle an interview. She will not answer the question. This woman keeps lying. She’s referring to the Build Back Better bill that gave amnesty to millions. They would soon have citizenship. She had 3 1/2 years and hasn’t fixed a thing.

She lied about Joe Biden’s mental decline and is accusing a very fit Donald Trump of mental deficiency.

There is no bigger fraud.

This is a disaster.

The full video:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments