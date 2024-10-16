Kamala Harris Screams, Nukes Herself on National Television

Kamala Harris’s interview with Bret Baier turned into a debate because she filibustered, lied, and wouldn’t answer a question. Baier kept trying to re-focus her to get her to answer a question. She only offered the same pat, well-rehearsed answers that said nothing. When he pressed, she lost it and screamed at him.

Could you see her dealing with Putin or Xi if she can’t hold it together with Bret Baier?

Kamala’s administration locked up people for nothing and is trying to put our leader in prison for non-crimes. Yet, in the first clip, she claims that is what Trump will do. He was in office for four years and never did that.

Also, someone needs to tell Kamala the USA is not a democracy. It’s a Constitutional Republic. She continually called it a democracy, aka mobocracy.

After watching this, I wonder if they’ll have another candidate tomorrow. Hey, Michelle, Democrats need you to jump in.

Kamala — screaming — has completely cracked under the pressure of the first non-softball interview of her vice presidency. This is an unmitigated disaster for her. Humiliating. pic.twitter.com/tWTzVKpewS — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 16, 2024

Her administration had just ordered Bevelyn Williams, a young black mother, to turn herself in to serve a 3-year, 5-month prison sentence for protesting outside an abortion clinic. Bevelyn did nothing wrong, but Harris’s justice department imprisons good people.

Kamala lied about the Border Bill again and claimed that it would have fixed the problem. The Border Bill enshrined massive illegal immigration into law, and if Trump won, he would have been forced to keep the border open.

She refuses to accept any responsibility or offer an apology.

Kamala was directly asked if she owes the families of Jocelyn Nungaray, Rachel Morin, and Laken Riley an apology for letting their illegal alien killers into the country. She REFUSED and attempted to blame President Trump. This is DISGUSTING. pic.twitter.com/TUZPjm0BXt — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 16, 2024

Are people buying this crap? She won’t answer the question. Instead, she talked about a destructive bill that allowed Iran to get the bomb. She just filibustered.

Baier: You said Iran was the biggest threat to America… But you relaxed and failed to enforce sanctions on Iran. Kamala: “Lets go back to Donald Trump.” pic.twitter.com/6fDInmIE37 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 16, 2024

Bret Baier told the truth. She spits out her lies.

NOW: Border Czar Kamala Harris just tried to blame Donald Trump, who is a PRIVATE CITIZEN, for the Biden Harris open border@BretBaier did NOT let her get away with it pic.twitter.com/3t8wg8CyO7 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 16, 2024

Baier: 79% of the people saying we’re on the wrong track. Kamala: But Trump…

There are so many clips I want to share, but Bret Baier saying, “I actually don’t, what are you talking about,” was incredible. Watch this clip on Kamala turning the page: pic.twitter.com/OMjUDKOWBu — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 16, 2024

Kamala really can’t handle an interview. She will not answer the question. This woman keeps lying. She’s referring to the Build Back Better bill that gave amnesty to millions. They would soon have citizenship. She had 3 1/2 years and hasn’t fixed a thing.

Stuttering Kamala Harris has a mental collapse during this @BretBaier interview. She no clue how many illegals she’s let in. She is totally incompetent!

pic.twitter.com/l8JxD1ZXSv — Alex Bruesewitz (@alexbruesewitz) October 16, 2024

She lied about Joe Biden’s mental decline and is accusing a very fit Donald Trump of mental deficiency.

Kamala Harris REFUSES to acknowledge Joe Biden’s cognitive decline while baselessly attacking President Trump’s fitness. “Joe Biden, I have watched from the Oval Office to the Situation Room. And he has the judgement and the experience to do what he has done…” pic.twitter.com/QeFFAIwUoT — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 16, 2024

There is no bigger fraud.

So let me get this straight… Kamala, who covered up Joe Biden’s cognitive decline and then lied to the American people, has the audacity to say Trump is “increasingly unstable” and “unfit?” This woman is the biggest fraud ever to run for POTUS. pic.twitter.com/08P3HO9VRI — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 16, 2024

This is a disaster.

WATCH: Bret Baier looks to Kamala’s handlers as they throw in the towel and frantically push to end her disastrous interview. “They’re giving me a hard wrap here.” pic.twitter.com/NHZjIuClTS — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 16, 2024

The full video:

OUR NEWEST AD JUST DROPPED pic.twitter.com/jX9MMQRHuv — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 16, 2024