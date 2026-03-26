FBI Responds to Joe Kent, Calls Him a “Dishonest Hack”

Since Joe Kent resigned from his position as director of the National Counterterrorism Center, he has appeared on a wide range of TV news, opinion, and podcast shows. He also has hurt his credibility with some of his accusations about who killed Charlie Kirk and other issues, including 911. He has aligned himself with controversial figures such as Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson.

Joe Kent claimed he was blocked from the Charlie Kirk investigation, which is provably untrue.

Assistant Director of Public Affairs at the FBI, Ben Williamson, weighed in on the very public resignation and Kent’s subsequent media tour.

He stated that the NCTC had no jurisdiction over the case. However, they allowed access, and Kent was never blocked from the investigation because he was never involved in it.

“A number of people have asked for a response to this, so here it is: Joe Kent is being a dishonest hack. He worked for the NCTC, which is not a law enforcement or investigative agency – he had ZERO role or 1811 investigative authority in this. This is like me saying I was ‘blocked’ from playing receiver for the Commanders – it’s an issue of having no business or frankly ability doing something, not an issue of access. Furthermore, the FBI actually made an early exception and allowed NCTC to assess intelligence reports, and International Terrorism returned zero connections. None. Joe Kent kept making things up anyway,” he said.

A number of people have asked for response to this so here it is: Joe Kent is being a dishonest hack. He worked for the NCTC which is not a law enforcement or investigative agency – he had ZERO role or 1811 investigative authority in this. This is like me saying I was “blocked”… https://t.co/hkfVwU0O5J — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) March 26, 2026

Opinion

Joe Kent lost a lot of credibility during his tour, trying to tear down Republicans and Donald Trump. He wants to insert himself into the Charlie Kirk case by testifying for Tyler Robinson, even though he was not involved and knows as much as I do. Then he altered his comments, saying he isn’t questioning Robinson’s guilt.

Kent also said things that sounded antisemitic to some.

A number of people lost respect for him when he snuggled up to Candace Owens and Carrie Prejean.

Months ago, he told Shawn Ryan that Iran was a serious threat. Now, he doesn’t see it that way.

Dan Bongino claims he’s a liar.

Kent, a military hero, is accused of leaking to his podcaster friends. The administration says they have evidence that he leaked directly from the government server to Tucker Carlson.

That said, we don’t know whether everything we are hearing is true. The deep state is always at work.