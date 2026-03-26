President Trump Sends a Warning to the EU

President Trump is frustrated with our allies and issued a warning to them at the end of his press-accessible Cabinet meeting today.

Trump doesn’t see them reciprocating when the US needs them.

“I’ve done a great favor for the world. The world has not been; it has not been reciprocal because when I told NATO where we give billions and billions of dollars, trillions over the years, I said, do you mind coming up and giving us a little hand with the Straits? Send up some.” They didn’t want to get involved!”

“And I believe that’s going to cost them dearly.”

President Trump is suggesting that NATO be dissolved. Many of the members still won’t pay up.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump just ended the Cabinet meeting with a VERY bad warning for useless American “allies” “I’ve done a great favor for the world. The world has not been, it has not been reciprocal because when I told NATO where we give billions and billions of dollars,… pic.twitter.com/ZxSXWg2ua3 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 26, 2026

Opinion

The US has provided most of the money to defend them. The Ukraine war that they wanted has been mostly funded by the US taxpayers. They did not ask for this Iran war, but it would benefit them greatly if it is a success. He wants them to help protect the Strait of Hormuz, but they won’t until the war is over, when we don’t need them. They say they weren’t consulted before the president went to war, but how do you do that and surprise the enemy at the same time?

The members, except for Turkey, are paper tigers who let their self-defense go so they could waste money on excessive welfare and extreme climate initiatives.

Even having the UK prevent the US from using Diego Garcia and giving it away to a CCP client state seems wrong.

To be fair, Europe is afraid that its inclusion would escalate more than help.

Hopefully, this war ends soon.