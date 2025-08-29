Federal Appeals Court Ruled Trump Unlawfully Imposed Sweeping Tariffs

A federal appeals court ruled Friday that President Donald Trump unlawfully leaned on emergency powers to impose sweeping tariffs earlier this year.

“Because we agree that (the International Emergency Economic Powers Act’s) grant of presidential authority to ‘regulate’ imports does not authorize the tariffs imposed by the Executive Orders, we affirm,” the Federal Circuit said in an unsigned opinion upholding a lower-court ruling against Trump’s tariffs.

The tariffs remain in place until October, giving the administration time to appeal.

Perhaps Canada, whose economy is in trouble, is waiting for the ruling to eliminate tariffs, but they’d be better off working out a deal with Trump and waiting for a decision. We don’t want to see anything hurtful to happen to Canada. The tariffs are much more damaging to them than the US.

Bank of Canada’s Tiff Macklem just warned: Prolonged U.S. tariffs could trigger a downward spiral for economy. Defaults rise

Lending dries up

Financial stability at risk This isn’t just a “trade dispute” — it’s a ticking time bomb And yes… it’s called a downward pic.twitter.com/BiiAVfkaU4 — Marc Nixon (@MarcNixon24) May 8, 2025

Scott Bessent wants to use the money we take in to pay off the debt.